You might have stumbled across a forwarded message in your inbox or in WhatsApp groups claiming that the leading bike maker Bajaj has taken time away from the saddle to launch a new car touted to be the world's cheapest car. And it portends greater tidings. You must be out now seeking answers from Google. Well, you are not alone.

I was also flooded from an onslaught of queries on Bajaj's new car, its specs, price, and yes, India's famed poser, 'kitna Deti hai?' (What is the mileage?)

It is true that there has been a spurt of messages that read 'World's Cheapest Car, Rs 60,000' and 'Online Booking Started Today Onwards' that have been flooding inboxes of many people. While the source of messages is not yet known, there is nothing new in there. Indeed, And indeed, it is not exactly a car but a quadricycle by Bajaj named Qute.

Qute was unveiled in India by the Pune based bike maker in September 2015. It was then widely considered to be a replacement to the ubiquitous auto rickshaws that ply on Indian roads. However, its legality in the country has been challenged in different courts and multiple petitions are pending over safety concerns. At the moment, Bajaj is waiting for the Supreme Court's nod to sell the quadricycle models in the country. The verdict is expected soon. So far, we have not heard from Bajaj about its launch in the country.

But what do we know about the Bajaj car?

Qute was earlier known as RE60. Powered by an all-new water-cooled 217 cc single-cylinder engine coupled with 5-speed manual gearbox, Bajaj Qute claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl and a top speed of 70km per hour. In terms of dimensions, Bajaj Qute measures 2,752mm in length, 1,312mm in width and 1,650mm in height.

Qute was in the news last year around the same time when the safety watchdog Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) hit out at the company for making "misleading" claims about the safety rating for the company's quadricycle Qute.

Having said that, the images of Qute at different dealerships of the company in India are doing the rounds on the internet, hinting that Bajaj has plans to bring it to the country. But, as of now, there is no information on the quadricycle's launch date in India and its price. But speculations are rife that it could be priced at around Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. For now, one needs to just wait till an official statement from the company. Meanwhile, the netizens seem to be expressing great interest in this new car than any other utilitarian model.