Rumours are doing the rounds of the industry that Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor have decided to part ways and move on in their lives. However, it looks like there is still a little bit of fire left between the rumoured couple.

Malaika recently flew down to Dubai to ring in her 44th birthday (October 23) with her close friend Aditi Govitrikar and other girl pals. Apparently, Arjun Kapoor was also a part of the celebration where he accompanied his rumoured ladylove on her special day.

"There has been speculation of Arjun and Malaika calling it quits, but the two have always maintained a discreet silence on their friendship – they have chosen not to discuss a breakup too if any. This Diwali they made sure that they were not spotted at any party together to avoid unnecessary gossip but that was it. As they say, actions prove louder than words and Arjun was spotted in Dubai on Monday.

"Apparently he flew in that day on some work (the actor is keen to invest in property there), landed up at her hotel after completing his work and celebrated her birthday together with her friends. Arjun's visit was a surprise for Malaika and Arjun had even bought her favourite cake. The next

day, he was back in Mumbai," a source told Pinkvilla.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted stepping out of the Mumbai International airport after he returned from Dubai to the city of dreams on October 24 evening. He also obliged fans with selfie before getting inside his car.

There are reports that Malaika and Arjun are ensuring that they don't get clicked together and communicate with each other about their whereabouts and plan their visits accordingly.

"It's tiring for Arjun and Malaika to keep answering questions about their friendship to the media. While both choose not to talk about it, it's an extremely special friendship between the two and which both cherish.

"Arjun being a complete romantic and very clear-minded about what is the right thing to do, could not in any way have celebrated Malaika's birthday so even though he's been in the middle of prepping for Dibakar Banerjee's next film he took out a day just to celebrate it with her and make the day more special," the source added.

Awwwww thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for making my bday so special #khaymatalbahar A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Recently, Malaika and Arjun also avoided each other while attending Bollywood Diwali parties in Mumbai. They were seen taking separate entrances and exits at different timings. They made sure not to get clicked together, and posed for the shutterbugs separately and went away in their individual cars.

Rumours also suggest that there is a new man in Malaika's life already post her discussion with Arjun. Malaika has reportedly been secretly meeting a businessman, who has made her the centre of all his attention. He has been taking her out for lunches, dinners and late night drives and

also pampering her with gifts.

At this moment, there is no actual confirmation on what's cooking up between Malaika and Arjun. Let's wait and watch till the next episode to unfold.