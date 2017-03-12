Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is really close to her mentor Karan Johar and treats him as a father figure.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor finds Kangana Ranaut's comments 'entertaining'

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Alia said actors should be grounded. "I feel we as actors need to be grounded. We do not hail from any fairyland, but some in our business start feeling as if they are gods and demi-gods," she said.

It looks like Alia is pointing to Kangana, who has proven with her statements that she only cares about the business. She has, in fact, expressed it on Koffee With Karan 5 while talking about Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Kangana and KJo have locked horns in open. The duo's cold war is still very much on.

It is not the first time that Alia has taken a dig at Kangana. When the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress appeared on KJo's chat show with Varun Dhawan, she commented on Kangana's airport look. She wanted to know where the Queen diva goes wearing those outfits.