Akshay Kumar is known for experimenting with his looks, and his transformation in his recent movies is proof of that. But a lot of curiosity was generated among fans who first saw him stepping out in public with his hair shaved off his head.

Earlier, there were reports that Akshay was planning to undergo hair-weaving or hair transplant surgery in South Africa when he along with his wife Twinkle Khanna left for the country to celebrate the latter's birthday and ring in the New Year.

However, the Khiladi Kumar put all speculations to rest when he appeared on a TV show, The Drama Company, to promote his upcoming film PadMan.

When Akshay was asked the reason behind shaving his head, the actor replied it was one of the new looks he would don in his upcoming film.

Mid-Day reports that Akshay Kumar completely shaved off his head, "... As it was getting uncomfortable to don a huge turban for the Kesari and a tonsured head provides some respite from a sweaty head."

Earlier, a source was quoted as saying by India TV: "Akshay had bonded hair before. He never went for a surgery. Unfortunately, the hair that the artificial hair bonded with also started thinning, prompting the doctor to tell him that his hair follicles are too weak to hold bonded hair."

Now that Akshay himself has cleared the air about his baldness, it will be interesting to see in which movie he will be sporting his bald look.

On the work front, PadMan will see tough competition at the box office since it is clashing with the period drama Padmaavat, which is also releasing on January 25.

While PadMan has already grabbed the majority of the screens across India, it remains to be seen which film will emerge the ultimate winner at the box office.