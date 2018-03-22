Reports about Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha giving cold shoulder to each other have been doing the rounds of the tinsel town for the past couple of months. Aditi and Richa had earlier refuted being engaged in a catfight on social media, but if a report in DNA is to be believed, it looks like it was nothing but a desperate attempt merely to distract and drive people away from their alleged fight.

A source from the film's team was quoted as saying by DNA that the lovely banter was done merely for damage control.

Richa and Aditi have teamed up for Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film DaasDev and are currently busy promoting the film. Their catfight turned so ugly that the two actresses apparently are not on talking terms.

The two reportedly had a fallout with each other while discussing the promotional strategies of the film and selection of the film's poster. Their difference of opinion reportedly created a rift between them post which they stopped talking with each other.

It is also being said that Aditi and Richa won't be seen together at any promotional event for their upcoming film as they don't want to cross each other's path.

On a related note, Sudhir Mishra's DaasDev has created a certain level of anticipation among the fans after watching the trailer. While Richa plays the role of Paro, Aditi will be seen playing the role of Chandni in the film. The film stars Rahul Bhatt as Dev and has been postponed for an April 20 release.