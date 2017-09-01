Director Adam McKay is reputed for putting together Hollywood's star cast ensemble as he already did for his Oscar-winning drama The Big Short. His upcoming film, which is a biopic on the former US Vice President Dick Cheney, will see Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2, Mr. Right) portraying the character of George W. Bush.

According to Deadline, Annapurna Pictures' Dick Cheney biopic titled Backseat will revolve around the life of America's most powerful Vice President in the history.

The star cast ensemble of Annapurna's Dick Cheney biopic features Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams, Bill Pullman, and Stefania Lavie Owen.

Besides Christian Bale's portrayal as the titular character Dick Cheney, Steve Carell will portray US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams will play Lynne Cheney, Dick's wife.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, prior to Sam Rockwell, Edward Norton and James Marsden had been the frontrunners for the role of 43rd US President, George W. Bush.

Christian Bale has reportedly started working on the movie as he has put on weight for the role. The Dark Knight star was spotted recently as some of his pictures have made their way online. You can check the photos below.

#ChristianBale in new look for his new role of Dick Cheney, a biopic directed by @GhostPanther captured in paparazzis' cam. unrecognizaBALE? pic.twitter.com/994u2cOqtM — Bengali Balehead (@banerjee_debi) July 31, 2017

Director McKay was always fond of Vice President Cheney as he explained earlier, "I've always found Cheney fascinating. Questions of what drove him, what his beliefs were; but once we started digging I was astounded at how much he had shaped modern America's place in the world and how shocking the methods were by which he gained his power."

Plan B's Brad Pitt and Dede Garner are producing the movie alongside McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick under their Gary Sanchez Productions banner.