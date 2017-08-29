Princess Diana's sister and brother have spoken up about the time when the late Princess of Wales met with an accident on the night of August 31, 1997, in Paris.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana's elder sister, said one question still haunts her that why would the late princess not wear the seatbelt when she religiously followed the rule. On the other hand, her brother Earl Spencer described the moment when they got the news of her death.

Also Read: Who is Dodi Al Fayed? 7 things to know about Princess Diana's lover

Diana, her lover Dodi Al Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul were not wearing seatbelts when the accident happened, while bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who survived, was wearing the seatbelt. The princess, Dodi and Paul died in the car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997, and in 2008 an inquest found that the failure of not wearing seatbelt had contributed to their death.

Talking about the same, Lady Sarah told BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, "She was religious in putting on her seatbelt. Why didn't she put it on that night? I'll never know."

Lady Sarah also spoke about how the news broadcasters reported about Diana's accident and said she is injured. "There was a period of two hours and I was talking obviously to other members of my family and learned that she hadn't made it. And for these two hours, the presenters on every news channel were saying 'injured but expected to make a full recovery.' And I have no idea why but it made me so angry," she said.

Spencer, on the other hand, believed that the accident was a minor one and she would be fine until his sister Lady Jane Fellowes informed him that Diana's consition was serious.

"My sister Jane called again and said it was looking quite serious, really quite serious. She was on one line to me but because of her husband's job as the Queen's private secretary I could hear him on another line and I heard him go, 'Oh no', and then Jane said: 'I'm afraid that's it'," Spencer said in the documentary.