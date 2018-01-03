A match made in heaven seems to fit the description of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Their story is nothing less than a fairytale. The soon-to-wed royal couple were introduced by friends and went on to date before announcing their engagement last year.

While their journey has been exciting, Princess Diana's astrologer reveals that they were meant to be. Debbie Frank, who was the late Princess of Wales' astrologer from 1989 until her death in 1997, revealed that Princess Diana knew Harry was bound to meet the US actress when he was just six years old.

Talking to Royal Central, Frank revealed that Diana had in 1990 asked her to read William and Harry's astrological charts. It was then that Frank identified a connection to the US in Prince Harry's future.

"She'd be so happy that he was getting to marry the person he wanted to marry, that Meghan is such a different person. She'd really admire Harry for bringing her in," Frank said about Diana's reaction on Harry's wedding. The Princess would have been "so proud" of Harry and his relationship with Meghan Markle, she added.

Diana and Frank reportedly met at restaurants in London when the Princess wanted to know about the boys' future. "Diana would always have a giggle and a glint in her eye when she talked about Harry. She would be rueful about him and what was going to happen for Harry, and she knew he had all this energy, and it was going to be hard for him to conform to real life," Frank recalled.

Frank also believes Meghan and Diana would've bonded well as the two women are "alike in many ways." She added: "She would've filled the gap in England that Meghan's mum, who is thousands of miles away, could not."

Speaking of mothers, E! News reported that Meghan Markle wants her mother Doria Ragland, and not her father Thomas Markle, to walk her down the aisle.

Traditionally, it is the father who walks the daughters down the aisle. However, insiders reveal that the Suits actress is hoping to "break a tradition or two" at her royal wedding and wishes for her mother to hold her hand while she walks down the aisle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to exchange their vows on May 19.