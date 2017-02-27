Diabetics have been controlling their blood sugar levels with the help of in taking insulin orally or through injections but scientists have now found a new way to treat the disorder effectively.

Also Read: Father's diet can impact son's ability to reproduce, study reveals

This effective way has been discovered by researchers from the University of Southern California. They found a way to not just normalise the blood sugar levels but also curb the disorder completely by reviving the damaged pancreatic cells.

The researchers used diabetic mice to conduct the experiment; they analysed the impact of low-calorie diet on these mice. The low-calorie diet given to these diabetic mice resembles fasting, which aided in regenerating their damaged pancreatic cells. The revival of the pancreatic cells resulted in sustaining the blood-glucose levels without any therapeutic interventions, NHS Choices reported.

Animals are biologically constituted in a way that they hog on food when it's available, so they could use the fats they stocked by this binge eating during unavailability or scarcity of food, the journal Cell stated. When humans follow a similar trend but they hardly face any such instance when there is lack of food and they need to starve — resulting in obesity which is commonly linked to diabetes

Obesity triggers damage to the beta cells of the pancreas, which is the major cause leading to diabetes, the researchers explained. Consumption of less-calorific diet, which is similar to dieting, helps in modifying these cells which helps them in regaining their ability to produce normal levels of insulin.

The reversal in the symptoms through this method was found in the mice models with Type-1 as well as Type-2 diabetes, New Medical Net revealed,

The researchers then conducted the same experiment in in-vitro conditions using human pancreatic cells and found the similar results. This made them conclude that consuming low-calorie diet can be an efficient way to treat diabetes without any insulin intake.