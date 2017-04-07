Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan entered wedlock with Arpita Sebastian in a star-studded ceremony at Mascot Beach Resort in Kannur on Friday, April 7. Dhyan, son of veteran actor Sreenivasan and brother of all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan, got engaged in a ceremony that took place at Vivanta by Taj in Thiruvananthapuram on April 2.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Sathyan Anthikad, VM Vinu, M Mukundan, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav and Deepak Parambol among others. Neeraj and Basil have shared selfies of them with the newly married couple via their Facebook page.

Check Dhyan's engagement photos and video

"Congratulations Dhyan Sreenivasan, wishing you both a happy married life, god bless," Oru Mexican Aparatha actor Roopesh Peethambaran‏ wished the couple. A special reception is expected to be held for Mollywood celebs on April 10 in Ernakulam.

Dhyan, who made his acting debut in Vineeth's directorial venture Thira, is known for his performances in the movies Kunjiramayanam, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Ore Mukham. He will be next seen in the sequel of director John Varghese Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

Check out photos of Dhyan's wedding function and reception here:

Dhyan sreenivasan weds arpitha pic.twitter.com/Qaa7y9CovT — Rtv (@Robinjourno) April 7, 2017

