The BJP on Tuesday announced two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Sirmaur district, BJP national President Amit Shah said: "Prem Kumar Dhumal would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP."

The state's ruling Congress has already announced incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the next Chief Minister, if the party get a majority in the state.

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 9 and the votes counted on December 18 along with Gujarat.