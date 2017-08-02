Kannada actor Dhruva Sharma's last movie Kichchu (Kicchu) is yet to be released and will create history in India when it finally hits the screen. Dhruva died due to multiple organ failure on Tuesday after attempting suicide last week.

Kichchu is an adaptation of director Pradeep Raj's novel Hotti Uriva Kichchinalli, which is about the destruction of forests in Malenadu region of Karnataka and how a man fights for their protection. The interesting aspect about the film is that the fighter is a hearing and speech impaired person. He marries a woman, who is also hearing and speech impaired.

Dhruva Sharma is seen as the fighter, while actress Abhinaya appears as his wife. It will create history by being the first movie in India to feature real-life hearing and speech impaired actors in the lead roles.

It comes three years after Ukrainian drama film The Tribe in which all the leading actors were deaf and mute.

"Everyone knows that Chikkamalore is famous for its coffee estates, but very few are aware that these estates were created by destroying the forest. Bhadra Aranya Pradesh is the biggest forest in Karnataka. Kichchu is about small tribal community, which stays in Bhadra Aranya Pradesh," says Pradeep Raj.

"Kichchu is very important in everyone's life and it throws light on the importance of a tree and the need for its protection. I have not done this film to just showcase a fight. My intention is to make you realize the importance of a tree," he added.

"The entire movie was shot in Malenadu. Kichchu is made in an artistic way and its production values are up to the Hollywood standards. This film is an important milestone in my life and I have a lot of expectations from it," says Pradeep Raj.

Ragini Dwivedi will play the lead role, while Saikumar and Shuchindra Prasad appear in the supporting cast. Besides direction, Pradeep Raj is also seen in a crucial role in the movie.