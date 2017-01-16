Gautham Menon could not have got a better start for his new movie Dhruva Natchathiram. The teaser of the movie, which was unveiled on Saturday, January 14, has left the fans in awe.

There is a long-list of interesting things to say about the teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram. Gautham Menon has come out with a simple, yet engrossing clip that highlights Vikram's look and character.

The teaser reveals that Vikram, who sports a salt-and-pepper look, plays the role of a CIA agent named John and is on a cloak-and-dagger operation. His mysterious rival K captures Chiyaan's boss and demands him to leave to New Delhi if the captive has to be freed.

The most part of the 2.38-minute video is about the conversation between the hero and villain. Yet the clip evokes a lot of curiosity for the way the character of Chiyaan is depicted and the content is presented. His screen presence remains one of the main attractions of the teaser.

The clip is entirely shot in the US and reportedly Gautham Menon wrapped up the teaser is just one day. Dhruva Natchathiram is an espionage thriller, which has Anu Emmanuel in the female lead.

In less than 48 hours, the teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram has garnered 25 lakh hits with over 60,000 likes. Many have showered the clip with a lot of good words. Below, we bring to you a few comments on the clip:

Vignesh: #dhruvanatchathiram awesome teaser #Vikram Black and white hair mixed. All the best for the entire crew . #vikramisback

Kalyan Kommerla: His name is #thebest , his performance is #ultimate , his attitude is #perfect #ChiyaanVikram

Waiting for #DhruvaNatchathiram #whoisMr.K

Prana: #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser is so fresh and stylish Expect the film will be "vera level"

Ragulparasuram: #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser is more intriguing. Waiting for the film.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: Will you believe if i say that the entire #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser was shot within a span of one day in New York ? Pure hard work!

What you saw in #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser is just the tip of the iceberg! You will be stunned to know the entire cast and their roles!

VB: This #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser (trailer) is proper Hollywood stuff! Esp. #Chiyaan's look at the end is wow!! Looks like a treat to fans!

Rajasekar: It's not easy to revive a dropped project in a superstitious industry like Kollywood, shows how much @menongautham loves #DhruvaNatchathiram

Haricharan Pudipeddi: It definitely feels like #Vikram has, finally, after a long time landed himself a deserving film, going by the teaser of #DhruvaNatchathiram

Ck Mohammed: Loved the way GVM built the hype for #DhruvaNatchathiram, he shot so much without any noise. Killer stroke, worldwide release this August'17.