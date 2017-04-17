He has turned 51 and can give youngsters a run for their money even at this age. Yes, we are talking about none other than Vikram, who keeps redefining himself with his every movie. He has repeated the same with Dhruva Natchathiram. The actor, who is popularly known as Chiyaan among his fans, has sported a thick beard while losing oodles of weight to look thin in the Tamil flick.

The second teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram was released on Sunday, April 16, ahead of his birthday on Monday. The clip has many positive qualities and Vikram's looks remain the major attraction of the video.

Vikram looks cool in his stylish blazer-clad avatar. The flat voices in the conversation elevate the quality of the clip, while Harris Jayaraj's background score perfectly syncs with the proceedings. Overall, the clip has turned out to be a class work of the editing team, which has ensured to generate curiosity in the minds of the audience.

Dhruva Natchathiram is an espionage thriller, which has Anu Emmanuel in the female lead. He plays the role of a CIA agent named John and is on a cloak-and-dagger operation. The second clip is the continuation of the first teaser.

The second teaser has taken the fans by a storm and garnered positive reviews. In less than a 15 hours, it has garnered a million views on the official YouTube page. The fans are coming up with colourful adjectives to describe the promotional video of Dhruva Natchathiram. Below, we bring to you some selected-few comments posted by the viewers:

Ramesh Bala: Style.. Swag.. Mass and Class.. #ChiyaanVikram in #DhruvaNatchathiram Teaser #2 #HBDChiyaanVikram

Priyanka: #Vikram is 51 and stll nobody can match his sense of fashion #DhruvaNatchathiram

Kaushik LM: This is the most stylish that #ChiyaanVikram has ever looked. #John is all class & swag. The #GVM effect! #HBDChiyaan #DhruvaNatchathiram

Suganth: Coat. Coolers. Catwalk. Coolth. Wait! It's not Ajith, but Vikram! The second teaser of #DhruvaNatchathiram https://youtu.be/ZmZ10DvqgkE

Sreedhar Pillai: Stylish & racy cut from @menongautham #DhruvaNatchathiram - #ChiyaanVikram Birthday special teaser

Senthil Veeraasamy‏: He will redefine words like "style" "swag" & "class"!! Get ready to welcome JOHN!! 7pm!! #HBDChiyaanVikram #DhruvaNatchathiram

Nivetha Joseph‏: #DhruvaNatchathiram teaser is just mind blowing. Only #Vikram sir can pull of this kinda role so easily.

HBD SuperStar Vikram‏: I still cant get John out of my head..since last night..That walk of Vikram..Killer!!

