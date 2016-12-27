Telugu movie Dhruva has performed well in its third weekend at the US box office. The release of Ram Gopal Varma's Vangaveeti did not have much impact on the collections of Ram Charan's film.

In the third weekend, Dhruva has raked in $56,242 (Rs. 38.24 lakh) from 26 screens to take its total tally to $13,46,302 (Rs 9.15 crore). The Telugu movie had minted $9,29,844 (Rs 6.32 crore) and $163598 (Rs 8.27 crore) in the first and second weekends.

Aamir Khan's Dangal is in the numero uno position in the US box office among the Indian movies. In its first weekend, the movie collected $33,59,204 (Rs 22.83 crore) from 331 screens. Ram Gopal Varma's Vangaveeti is in the third place by earning $53,882 (Rs 36.62 lakh) from 24 screens.

Dear Zindagi has been reduced to six screens in its fifth weekend as it earned $ 4,696 (Rs 3.19 lakh) to take its total tally to $20,75,726 (Rs 14.10 crore). Malayalam movie Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Tamil flick Kaththi Sandai and Hindi movies like Befikre and Kahaani 2 are the other Indian movies that were played in the US theatres last weekend.

Coming back to Dhruva, the movie has done well in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The worldwide gross collection of the movie has crossed Rs 80-crore mark with a distributors' share of close to Rs 53 crore.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the distributors' share is said to be around Rs 38 crore by the end of its third weekend.

Dhruva is an action-thriller in which Ram Charan and Arvind Swamy play the leads. Rakul Preet Singh is seen in the female lead. Surender Reddy has directed the flick, which is the remake of Jayam Ravi's Tamil-hit film Thani Oruvan.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]