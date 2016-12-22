Ram Charan's recent release Dhruva continued its dream run at the worldwide box office in the second week and its earnings for the distributors have crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore in 12 days.

The Surender Reddy-directed action thriller received robust opening and remained strong at the ticket counters across the globe. Dhruva has collected approximately over Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office in 12 days. The movie has earned Rs 50+ crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 57.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has recovered 87 percent of their investments on it.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Dhruva, confirmed the news about the film entering the club of the Telugu movies earning a share of Rs 50 crore. Vamsi took to his Twitter handle this afternoon and wrote: "Mega Power Star Ram Charan's belief in the subject paid off.. #BlockBusterDhruva crossed 50 crores share #Dhruva50cr."

SKN aka G Sriniwasa Kumar, the former publicist for mega family, also tweeted: "#RamCharan @GeethaArts's Blockbuster combo achieved #Dhruva50cr even in odd times #MegaPowerstar for a reason ✌"

Ram Charan, who was craving for a big hit, did not leave any stone unturned to make Dhruva a super hit at the box office and his dedication paid off. "Ram Charan's hard work and commitment to change himself has made this possible. Dhruva marks the rise of Ram Charan," says an observer of the industry.

However, Dhruva needs to earn more for its distributors. The movie will clash with new releases like Dangal, Vangaveeti, Saptagiri Express, Okkadochadu and Pittagoda, which will force it out of several cinema halls in its third week. It needs to be seen whether the movie will return remaining 13 percent of the investments with profit share to the distributors.