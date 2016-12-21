Ram Charan's Dhruva has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the overseas box office in the second week. Its collection has crossed US$1.5 million in the international markets in 11 days.

Dhruva opened to good response and ended the first weekend with a superb collection of $957,337 at the US box office. The movie was expected to surpass $1 million in earnings on Monday, but it had a steep decline in numbers. However, the flick showed decent growth on Tuesday and crossed the mark. It became the first film of Ram Charan to enter the club of $1 million grossing Telugu movies in the country.

The Surender Reddy-directed action thriller fared well on Wednesday and Thursday and concluded the first week with a whopping collection of $1,054,158 at the US box office. Nanna Nenu Naa Boyfriends and few other new Telugu movies, which were released in over 100 screens, were expected to slow down the pace of the collection of Dhruva in the country in the second week, but they could not.

The Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer witnessed over 80 percent drop on its second Friday when compared to its opening day collection. Dhruva showed over 90 percent growth on Saturday. Its business once again dropped on Sunday, but the collection was bigger than that on Friday. Its collection further went down on its second Monday.

Dhruva collected approximately $190,570 at the US box office in four days of the second week, taking its 11-day US gross total to 1,246,067. The day-wise breakup is $43,547 on Friday, $80,613 on Saturday, $51,763 on Sunday and $14,647 on Monday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Dhruva collects $14,647 on 2nd Monday and the total gross is $1,246,067 in USA "

Dhruva is estimated to have collected approximately $405,212 in other international markets, taking its overseas total to $1,651,279 (Rs 11.10 crore gross). JollyHits is said to have acquired its overseas distribution rights for a price of Rs 5.25 crore and the movie is estimated to have returned Rs 6.03 crore to the distributors, who have gained a decent amount of profit from the film.