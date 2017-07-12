Dhinchak Pooja
Dhinchak Pooja, who became a YouTube sensation in a few hours, will not be able to cash in any more on her songs. All her songs have been deleted from YouTube and the person behind the act is a person named Kathapa Singh.

As per reports, Singh has claimed copyrights on the songs. So while you can access her page on YouTube, all the sound tracks are unavailable.

According to YouTube policy, you can get a video taken down if you are featured in it without your consent.

This means Kathapa was seen somewhere in the background of her videos and hence had them taken down. The nation now wants to know, "Why Kathapa killed Dhinchak Pooja".

Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain came into limelight with her song Selfie maine le li aaj, which had crossed over 8 million views on YouTube. The song, its background and video invited a lot of ridicule, and many memes were made on the compositions.

Now, hilarious memes are being circulated on the removal of Dhinchak Pooja's existence from YouTube. 

Dhinchak Pooja YouTube Page
Dhinchak Pooja YouTube PageScreenshot
Dhinchak Pooja video not available
Dhinchak Pooja video not availableScreenshot

Twitterati are now posting messages on social media indicating that no more ears will bleed, no more tagging your friends in her songs to torture them, and now the world will be a better place to live in.

