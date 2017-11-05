The cringe-pop sensation, Dhinchak Pooja, who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant, has been eliminated from the show.

According to the Times of India, the elimination took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning (November 5) and at around 4 am, Dhinchak Pooja was asked to leave the house.

Rumours were doing rounds on the internet that Sabyasachi Satpathy would be the one to be eliminated from the list of this week's nominated contestants. But to everyone's surprise, it was Dhinchak who was shown the exit doors.

Dhinchak Pooja had failed to receive a warm welcome from Bigg Boss 11 contestants as she was insulted saying that she had lice in her hair and even made fun of her cringe-pop songs.

She bonded with Akash Dadlani over their love for rap music. She even composed a new song with Bigg Boss theme where every housemate joined her in the act. It was termed as one of her worst songs till date by the viewers. Even Salman Khan was seen taking jibes at her compositions

every now and then.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Dhinchak was linked with Luv Tyagi and the housemates were even seen celebrating her haldi ceremony on the show.

Though Dhinchak came with a lot of promise inside the house and expressed her desire to win the show, the cringe-pop singer will be disappointed with her early elimination.