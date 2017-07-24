Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with her new song video titled Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, and as expected it was followed by a series of funny responses.

Dhinchak Pooja became popular for her song videos like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter. However, all these songs were later removed from YouTube due to copyright issues.

Now, she has come up with her latest song video Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, yet again with some "hard to tolerate but hard to ignore" lyrics.

Dhinchak Pooja however has decided to stay out of the video this time, and instead the song clip shows the galaxy and some flying cash.

The young "talent" shared the song video on Facebook, asking fans to buy it from itunes and other stores. However, it is the comments that the video received on Facebook, which is more interesting than the song itself.

Some called her a "cancer", while some others called her "mother of Indian music", of course sarcastically. Nevertheless, some appear to be her genuine fans, praising Dhinchak Pooja for her "creativity".

Watch the song video here and check some of the funniest comments: