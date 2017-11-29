India were knocked out in the first round of the FIFA U-17 2017 World Cup, but there were plenty of positives for the home team. Some of the players such as Dheeraj Singh, Komal Thatal and others grabbed lot of eyeballs with their brilliant performance.

Reports suggest that goalkeeper Dheeraj has an offer from English League One club, Blackburn Rovers. As per Goal, the Manipur footballer has decided not to extend his contract with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Fifa U-17 star could thus follow in the footsteps of players like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia and others, who have all played in foreign leagues. Though Blackburn Rovers may have gradually slipped down the ranks in English football, they are a club with great history and also one of the respected ones in England. They presently play in the third tier of English football.

It does not come as a massive surprise with Blackburn showing interest in the player, but the English club needs to attain a No Objection Certificate from the AIFF as well.

India might have conceded nine goals in FIFA U-17 event, finishing last in the group comprising USA, Ghana and Colombia. Had it not been for Dheeraj, who came up with some amazing saves at a consistent level, under the sticks for India, the home team could have conceded more goals.

Dheeraj was playing at such a world-class level competition for the first time, but the goalkeeper showed some great maturity and understanding while coming out of the box as well. He was quick from the box, making clearances well outside his box, besides his acrobatic saves, which might have grabbed the attention of foreign clubs.

The offer seems to be coming thick and fast for Dheeraj, who only a few days after reportedly receiving an offer from Scottish club, Motherwell FC for trial.