The amazing Fukras are set to make their comeback this year with the second instalment – Fukrey Returns. As the promotional events have begun, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma seem to have upset iconic actor Dharmendra.

Recently at an event, the makers of Fukrey Returns resorted to a unique promotional strategy. Pulkit and Varun recreated the iconic Dharam-Veer character by making a grand entry on horses at the music launch.

Going a notch further Pulkit aka Hunny donned a leather skirt like Dharmendra and Varun aka Choocha got dressed like Jeetendra like how they wore in the yesteryear film.

While the Fukrey team grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their gimmick, the promotional stunt seemed to have irked Dharmendra.

Will he let it go like Manoj Kumar did when Ranveer Singh posed like him for a magazine shoot?

We hope Dharmendra receives team Fukrey Return's rendition of Dharam-Veer as happily as Manoj Kumar did.

Fukrey Returns' song Mehbooba is, in fact, a recreated version of the evergreen song Oh Meri Mehbooba from Dharam Veer.

All the actors or shall we say the 'jugadus' have played their part with conviction and going by the trailer, it looks like the Fukrey gang is having a winner in their hands. The movie has been extensively shot in Delhi.

Fukrey Returns features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. The flick is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the theatres on December 15.