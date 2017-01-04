The shooting of Dhanush's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, which is called VIP 2 in short, has begun on Wednesday, 4 January. The makers have unveiled a motion poster to announce the commencement of filming.

"S First day shoot in year 2017 ... do bless us ... #VIP2 #RaghuvaranIsBack. [sic]" director Soundarya Rajinikanth shared her excitement of starting the shooting on Twitter. The news has been welcomed by the fans of Dhanush who are wishing the young team all the success using '#raghuvaranisback' hash tag on Twitter.

The Tamil film has been creating positive buzz since it was announced in September 2016. The movie has drawn the viewers' attention for two major reasons – for being the sequel to hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 and as a comeback film for Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Velaiilla Pattadhari was received well by youths and family audience. A good story backed by brilliant screen presence of Dhanush impressed the viewers. It was about an engineering graduate who is unwilling to settle with a high-paying IT job by sacrificing his dreams. The first instalment was written and directed by Velraj.

However, Soundarya Rajinikanth is directing the sequel and her brother-in-law Dhanush himself has written the story. This is her second directorial after Kochadaiiyaan, which bombed at the box office.

Interestingly, music director Anirudh Ravichander has been replaced by Sean Roldan in the sequel, while Sameer Thair and Sathyaraj are handling cinematography and editing departments.

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn is playing an important role in the film while Amala Paul is the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vivek, Saranya and others are also in the cast.