Dhanush's Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi is all set to be remade in Telugu. Mohan Babu will play the lead role in the Tollywood version.

As per reports, Mohan Babu saw the movie a few days before the release of Power Paandi. The Telugu actor was impressed by the content and has given his nod to star in the flick. Subramaniam Shiva of Donga Dongadi fame will be directing the Tollywood version, which will hit the floors soon.

It is now speculated that Rajinikanth, who shares a good relationship with Mohan Babu, had a word with his Telugu friend to watch Power Paandi.

Power Paandi marks the directorial debut of Dhanush. Rajkiran has played the lead role, while Revathi and Prasanna are seen in key characters. Dhanush and Madonna Sebastian appear in flashback portions of the flick.

The story is about a lonely father, who walks out from his house after being disrespected by his son for petty issues. His soul-searching trip remains the interesting part of the film. Raj Kiran's performance and the simple story with a good message have been hailed by the critics.

Power Paandi was released on Friday, April 14, on the occasion of Tamil New Year. The movie has made good collection on the opening day and is likely to perform well in the days to come following positive word-of-mouth.

Kajal Aggarwal-Dhanush to Reunite

Meanwhile, Dhanush is getting ready to team up with Kajal Aggarwal again in Maari sequel. Director Balaji Mohan is reportedly getting ready with the script and the project might commence later this year.