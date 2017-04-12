Dhanush's prestigious Pa Paandi, which was earlier known as Power Paandi, is set for a low-key release in Karnataka. The Tamil movie is being distributed by Jacob Films in the state.

Nandhish from Jacob Films has told International Business Times, India that Pa Paandi will release in over 20 screens in the state. "The film majorly hits the screens in Bengaluru and Mysuru. We are not releasing in other parts of Karnataka. Looking at the response, we will increase the screen count," he said.

On asking why Pa Paandi is having a low-key release when the trend is all about wide release, he says, "Dhanush has a good fan following in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other few cities. Moreover, many successful movies are being played in theatres and a few other big movies from Tamil and Kannada are hitting the screens this week. Considering these factors, we have decided to release in minimum number of screens."

Jacob Films, which had recently distributed critically-acclaimed Kannada film Shuddhi, has long associated with Dhanush's home banner of WunderBar Films. Hence, the Kolaveri Di hit-maker has decided to release the film through his trusted distributor in Karnataka.

Power Paandi marks the directorial debut of Dhanush, who has played the lead role despite penning the story and producing it. Veteran actor Rajkiran will be seen in an important role in the flick, which also has Revathi, Chaya Singh, Delhi Ganesh, Balaji Mohan and others in the cast.

Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Menon, TV anchor Dhivyadharshini and Baba Shankar will be seen in cameos. The film will be released on the occasion of Tamil New Year on April 14 and clash with movies like Arya's Kadamban and Raghava Lawrence's Sivalinga.