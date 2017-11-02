The first look of Dhanush's debut Hollywood movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was unveiled on Wednesday, November 1. The English movie is directed by Ken Scott, who has directed movies like Sticky Fingers and Starbuck.

The poster gives glimpses to the looks of the film's key actors that include Dhanush and Somali-American actor Barkhad Abdi. The Indian actor impresses the viewers with his simple look and charming smile.

Apart from the first look, a still from the movie in which Dhanush is seen sharing screen space with his French co-star Bérénice Bejo has been unveiled. Similarities between the first look and the photo are the blue coat sported by the 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker.

The Hollywood movie is the screen adaptation of French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The story of the movie is about an Indian named Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod, a fakir, who is in search of his estranged father.

It has to be noted that the 2014 book has already been translated into 35 languages.

Ken Scott’s ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ Lures Flurry of Buyers (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/A4lt0ppNDH — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2017

The movie is currently in the post-production stages and attracting distributors across the globe. Sony Pictures has already acquired the rights of France and UK regions, reports Variety.

"Now Bérénice Bejo is doing it. I can't ask for more. It has been a great journey from where I have started to where I am today. I am really blessed with God's grace," Dhanush had told IANS.