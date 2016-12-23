The first teaser from Dhanush-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota (Ennai Noki Paayum Thota) will hit the internet at 8.30 pm on Saturday, 24 December, on the occasion of Christmas. The makers have confirmed the news through a promotional material.

The video is expected to be centred around the characters of Dhanush and Megha Akash, who are the lead actors in the movie. Without giving away much about the film, the clip is expected to showcase a few interesting parts of Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Dhanush has, for the first time, teamed up with Gautham Menon, who is basking in the success of AYM. It is said to be a romantic thriller, which also has Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a key role.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has Jomon T John's cinematography and Anthony's editing. The music director is yet to be announced but the buzz is that two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman might compose music for the Tamil flick. Yuvan Shankar Raja is also in the race.

The Tamil movie had hit the floors in March 2016 and close to 90 percent of the shooting is completed. The makers are aiming to release the flick in February on Valentine's Day.

The trailer of Enai Noki Paayum Thota is most likely to be released on Pongal. The audio might be out on the occasion of Republic Day (25 January) or in the first week of February.

Dhanush busy with multiple movies

Dhanush is currently working on a few movies. He is making his directorial debut in Power Pandi. His other projects are Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 and Vada Chennai.