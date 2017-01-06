Dhanush has lip-locked with Megha Akash in forthcoming Tamil movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Hold your breath, it is not for just one sequence, but they are part of kissing scenes on quite a few occasions in the film.

The Times of India has stated that there are many kissing scenes in Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The smooch scenes have been shot aesthetically and the makers have ensured that it does not look vulgar. The daily adds that Dhanush was not comfortable doing the lip-locks. "If Megha didn't make Dhanush feel comfortable, it would have been very challenging for the makers to make these scenes look authentic," a source told the daily.

Dhanush is said to be doing the role of a college student named Raghu, while Megha Akash will be seen as an actress named Lekha in Enai Noki Paayum Thota. However, both the actors have not opened up on the issue yet.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a romantic thriller, which is written and directed by Gautham Menon, who is collaborating with Dhanush for the first time. It has, Jomon T John's cinematography and Anthony's editing. But the suspense over the music director has continued and there are speculations whether AR Rahman or Yuvan Shankar Raja would compose the music.

The Dhanush-starrer was supposed to be out on February 10. But now the movie has been reportedly delayed by a few months. The buzz says that it is likely to see the light of the day in May. The shooting of the movie is almost complete with only 10-day filming left to be wrapped up.