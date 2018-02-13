Actor-turned-filmmaker Dhanush is all set to team up with Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep. The duo is rumoured to be collaborating for a movie to be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, which whose recent release Mersal was a super hit.

As per The New Indian Express, Dhanush was recently in Bengaluru to narrate the story to Sudeep and the star was impressed with the story. The daily further adds that the Kannada superstar has given his consent to act in the movie.

The story is reportedly set in the pre-independence period and the complete cast and crew are yet to be finalized.

Currently, Sudeep is working on a few projects. His next release The Villain, which also has Shivaraj Kumar in the lead, is completing the final stages of shooting. Directed by Prem, the action thriller will release in April or May.

Apart from The Villain, Sudeep is going to play a key role in Chiranjeevi's biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, which has Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles. Kiccha is also teaming up with S Krishna for Phailwan after the success of Hebbuli along with Kottigobba 3.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is also producing Ambareesh's forthcoming movie Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which is a remake of Dhanush's Power Paandi.

On the other hand, Dhanush is working on the projects like Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Vada Chennai, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and Maari 2.