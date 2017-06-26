The first trailer of VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2) was launched on Sunday, 25 June, evening. The makers organised a grand event in Chennai which was graced by the entire team of the Tamil flick.

The trailer gives an outline of the story of VIP 2. The clip begins with Raghuvaran, an unemployed, being reproached by his father (Samuthirakani) for not finding a job. The clip portrays the frustration of a jobless graduate when people request him to help with their household chores.

The video gives us a glimpse of his life with Shalini (Amala Paul) post marriage. Also, it shows the hurdles he faces after landing his dream job and the subsequent clash with a corporate company owner played by Bollywood actress Kajol.

The trailer seems to have all the ingredients of the first instalment. The only significant change is the antagonist whose role is essayed by Kajol.

The video has managed to impress the audience. Dhanush's performance backed by some powerful one-liners has turned out to be the biggest attraction of the trailer.

Meanwhile, the clip has gone viral among the Tamil audience. In less than 15 hours, its views have breached 2-mn mark with over 80,000 likes on YouTube.

While Dhanush penned the story and dialogues, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote the screenplay and directed the movie. The film is jointly bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu in association with Dhanush.

The movie will hit the screens on 28 July.