A highly engrossing teaser from Dhanush and Gautham Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota has hit the internet ahead of Christmas celebrations. The makers unveiled the clip on December 24 evening and it has opened to highly positive reviews.

It is an intense video in which Gautham Menon tries to throw light on Dhanush's character. The actor is seen taking on the baddies in order to protect his sweetheart played by Megha Akash. The clip tells that the lead characters being controlled by situations and their fight for their survival.

The romantic portions have taken a backseat as the action part is the centre of attraction. The 59-second clip has all the elements that one can expect from a Gautham Menon movie. Some are also claiming that it is the second part of the director's recent film, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

The interesting part of the story is that Gautham Menon has not revealed the music director of the movie. He has kept it as a surprise even as people continue to speculate that it is none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The clip has won good words from the Twitterati. Below, we bring to you selected-few comments posted by them:

