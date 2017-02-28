Actor Dhanush has appeared before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday, February 28, in connection with a case related to paternity claim made by a couple from Melur.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court asked him on Friday to appear before the court to verify his birthmarks. It could eventually prove his identity, whether he is the son of the elderly couple, who claimed Dhanush to have a mole on his collar bone and a scar on his forearm.

R Katharesan (60) and K Meenakshi (55) from Manampatti village in Melur Taluk filed the petition that Dhanush's original name is Kaliselvan, who was born on November 7, 1985. They have produced a birth certificate along with a couple of photos to prove their claims.

The elderly couple claim that Dhanush is one of their three children, who did his schooling in RC Higher Secondary School and Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Melur. When he was admitted to a private institution for class 11 in Thirpuathur in Sivaganga district in 2002, he escaped from the school to Chennai to pursue a career in acting. Soon, he rechristened himself as Dhanush K Raja.

They realised that Dhanush was their son after watching him in his movies. The couple allege that their several attempts to meet the actor have not come to fruition. They claim that his two other children are not in a situation to contribute for their medicinal and other expenses. Hence, they want Dhanush to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000.

So far, the actor's counsel has provided his Class X education certificates and other necessary documents to prove that he did his schooling in Chennai. Dhanush's birth certificate has also been produced before the court.

The actor's counsel has also filed a counter-affidavit alleging that the couple were attempting to extract money from them and they (Dhanush) want the case to be quashed.