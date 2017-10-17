It is that time of the year when smartphone manufacturers and e-commerce websites alike try to push as many numbers as they possibly can. With almost every other smartphone maker offering attractive deals on their products, HTC didn't want to sit back and watch the show. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has just announced a massive Rs. 22,991 price cut on the HTC U Ultra.

The high-end smartphone is now available for purchase at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart as well as HTC India eSTORE as part of a limit-period 'Dhanteras' offer valid only on October 17. The HTC U Ultra was launched in March this year for a whooping Rs 59,999 but soon afterwards the smartphone received its first price cut at Rs 52,990, which is what buyers would need to pay on a regular day.

But before you make a decision to buy the HTC U Ultra, take a look at the phone's specifications. The HTC U Ultra comes with a big 5.7-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display with an additional secondary 2-inch (1040x160 pixels) screen on the top-right (similar to the LG V20) to show notifications.

The HTC U Ultra is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor clocked at 2.15 GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory which is expandable up to 2TB (yes, 2TB) via microSD card. There is, however, a 128GB variant but HTC decided to not launch it in India.

The handset's 5.7-inch + 2-inch display is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. However, the 128GB variant's screen is protected by Sapphire glass, which offers far better scratch resistance than any other form of glass.

On the photography front, The HTC U Ultra sports a 12MP rear camera with HTC's UltraPixel technology, meaning bigger 1.55-micron pixels that allow in more light for better low-light pictures. The camera features f/1.8 aperture lens, laser autofocus + phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and supports optical image stabilization (OIS). There is also a back-illuminated (BSI) sensor, and a dual-tone LED flash for lighting. Up front, the HTC U Ultra spots a 16MP camera with UltraPixel technology and a BSI sensor.

Apart from that, the HTC U Ultra features a fingerprint scanner on the Home button, and premium features like HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition stereo speakers, Hi resolution audio support, and 360-degree audio recording support with 4 microphones.

Like the iPhones (iPhone 7 onwards) and the latest Pixel phones, the HTC U Ultra ditches the 3.5mm audio jack in favour of USB-C connector and a new feature called HTC USonic, which analyses your inner ears with a sonar-like pulse to enhance the overall listening experience.

The HTC U Ultra runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with HTC Sense UI and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. It comes in two different colours – Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black.