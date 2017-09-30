Vishal, the Nadigar Sangam Secretary and the President of the Tamil Producers' Council, has reacted to the controversy surrounding T Rajender's comments on Sai Dhansika.

In a press release, Vishal has condemned T Rajender's comments. The actor claims that he himself has forgotten names of the guests on many occasions.

"Director TR is a multi talented senior person. It's very common for a person on stage to miss mentioning names while addressing a gathering. I have myself, forgotten to mention or thank certain people or the ones sitting on the dias in the past," he states.

"Dhanshika apologised and even fell on Mr TR's feet, after he pointed her out that she missed mentioning his name. Mr TR didn't pardon Dhanshika who is as old as his daughter. [sic]" Vishal points out.

The Nadigar Sangam Secretary admits that women face lot of difficulties to grow in film industry. Vishal knows Dhansika well and he is sure that the actress would not have done it intentionally.

"I strongly condemn Mr TR for continuously targeting Dhanshika despite the fact that she apologised to him and he could have avoided all this.[sic]" Vishal ends.

What did TR Rajender Say?

TR Rajender was visibly upset with Dhansika for failing to mention his name on stage at an event related to upcoming movie Vizhithiru. The multifaceted talent took it very personally and targeted her at the event even as the media was covering the event and the guests kept enjoying his rants.

He felt Dhansika seems to think low of him after working with Rajinikanth in Kabali.

When Dhansika apologised for missing out TR's name, saying that it was not deliberate and she was nervous, the actor-director, known for his rhyming repartees, snubbed her stating that he does not want "sorry" from a person who was not wearing "saree."

Such insulting words left Dhansika teary-eyed as she was seen wiping off her tears sitting on the stage. What is more surprising is that no one from the team even bothered to interrupt him as he continued to make disrespectful remarks on the actress. Rather, they also laughed at his comments.