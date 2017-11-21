Dhaka Dynamites have been one of the best teams in Bangladesh Premier League 2017, winning four matches, but recently lost to Comilla Victorians, which will egg them to put up better performances. The Dynamites will be eager to forget that loss and get back to their winning ways as they prepare to face Rangpur Riders at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

If Dhaka lost their last match, the Riders head into this clash with their tails up after having picked up only their second win of BPL 2017. With both teams being involved in their respective matches on Monday, they did not have much time for rest, which could test Dhaka and Rangpur players.

Dhaka and Rangpur are somewhat in the opposite ends of the BPL 2017 table, with the former second and the latter third from bottom. This clash is expected to be a glitterati affair as both the teams have some big names in their respective camps, making it a huge contest.

Runs, runs and runs on Tuesday?

Runs could be the order of the day in Dhaka as both the teams have an attacking array of players in their line-up. The likes of Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard and Shakib AL Hasan will be keen to use their willow and help Dhaka score big. These players can win matches on their own, such is their class.

The same can be said for Rangpur too. They have Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara and Thisara Perera, who are excellent T20 players.

With both the teams having some established batsmen, the bowlers, who will have to be on top of their game, could play an important role in this encounter.

Restricting the opponents to a decent total would be their main aim. Mashrafe Mortaza will have shoulder responsibility in the bowling department for Riders while Mohammed Amir and Sunil Narine will hold the key for Dhaka with the ball in their hand.

The fans are in for a blockbuster of a contest if star players from both teams deliver the goods on Tuesday.

Where to watch live

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders is scheduled for 6 pm local time (5:30 pm IST). Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: No coverage.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV Online

England: Free Sports