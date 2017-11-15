Dhaka Dynamites might have lost their opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 against Sylhet Sixers, but they have looked a better unit after that defeat. The Dynamites have won their last three matches, pushing them to the top of the BPL table.

Dynamites will face Chittagong Vikings at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, which is expected to be a good encounter. The Vikings have been quite poor, losing three of their four matches, and will be eager to play better cricket and beat the home team to improve their chances of featuring in the playoffs as well.

For that to happen, the Vikings will need more than Luke Ronchi to score big. Ronchi is one of their best players, who can win matches on his own, but the wicket-keeper batsman needs support. They are a team, dependent on Ronchi and Soumya Sarkar in their batting order. If they fail to score decent runs at the top, the Vikings will be in trouble.

Where to watch live Chittagong Vikings vs Dhaka Dynamites is scheduled for 6 pm local time (5:30 pm IST). Here are the live streaming and TV options. India: No coverage. Bangladesh: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV Online England: Free Sports

Even, their bowlers have not been up to the mark. There is a serious need for Chris Jordan to take lead role against Dhaka.

The Dynamites, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after having beaten Khulna Titans twice and Sylhet Sixers as well. Now, they will be keen to carry that form against Vikings, who will be second favourite for the match.

The Shakib-Al- Hasan-led side have their bases covered in all departments. There have all-rounders, quality batsmen and also bowlers to make the team a formidable unit. They do not pin their hopes on a single player as they have plenty of match-winners in their squad, including Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Shahid Afridi, Shakib and Evin Lewis among others.

The beauty about this team is that in their last three matches saw someone or the other rising to the occasion and help the team cross the finishing line. Such a team with combined effort will have a greater chance of winning the title as well.