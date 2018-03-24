Late legendary actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is in Kolkata to shoot the next schedule of her Bollywood debut movie Dhadak.

Some pictures from the shoot in a public place have surfaced online. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing a simple salwar kurta with no make-up at all and tresses neatly tied in a ponytail.

Ishaan too is seen walking the busy street in a regular shirt-pant. Both the actors are clicked separately. It was being said that the two were shooting the second half of the story where the lovers elope to Kolkata.

This is not the first time pictures of the newbies have leaked from Dhadak sets. Earlier, when a similar incident took place in Mumbai, the makers had issued a no-phone policy on the sets. However, given that the latest pictures are clicked on a busy street, such policy, of course, can't be applied.

Dhadak narrates the story of two teenagers who love each other and are fighting against the rigid caste system. The movie is the official remake of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat (2016).

Director Shashank Khaitan earlier told PinkVilla: "Dhadak is a title, a word and quite relatable. We are really excited about the film." When quizzed about the fresh pairing he said, "I was always very excited to go to two new fresh faces and see how it works. Janhvi and Ishaan get a sense of innocence to the table and that's what we will capitalize on."

PTI had earlier quoted Khaitan as: "The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations."

Meanwhile, it's been a month since millions of people were left shocked by the news of Sridevi's untimely demise on February 24. She died due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in a hotel room in Dubai.