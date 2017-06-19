Over the past few days, Dolce & Gabbana has been under fire for dressing the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump. With every backlash they receive, they are attempting to shut down people with an epic comeback.

The greatest example is the boycott D&G t-shirts that the company released to take a dig at anti-Donald Trump protesters who called out the brand for helping Melania's wardrobe. The Italian brand has struck back again to show their support for the US President's wife and this time, they take on Miley Cyrus.

Also Read: Melania Trump's favourite brand takes a hilarious dig at the ongoing D&G boycott protest

The pop singer has been extremely vocal about dislike towards the first family and anyone supporting them. She has been a part of numerous anti-Trump protests as well and leaves no opportunity to share her political opinions against Trumps.

Cyrus, whose brother debuted to the limelight in a fashion show put up by D&G, was at it again. While she was proud to boast her brother's achievement, the singer dissed the Italian brand along with the encouraging post.

The Malibu hit-maker wrote:

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy!

PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

The attack was not welcomed by the brand and they gave her a sassy reply. The designers took to Instagram and give a fitting reply:

'We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us! #boycottdolcegabbana."

Sticking by the FLOTUS, the brand clearly doesn't give a damn about the political scenario. All they know is to dress people.