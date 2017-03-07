Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the lead role of Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, believes in mixing work with pleasure. The actress, along with the cast and crew of the show, is currently in Singapore to shoot an important sequence of an upcoming track.

Devoleena has been sharing pictures on Instagram, that show her having a good time in the beautiful locales of the city. The sanskari bahu of television, who is usually seen clad in saris on screen, has shed her on-screen image, and is seen sporting a bikini.

The actress sure looks sexy in the two-piece. It is also refreshing for her fans to see the undaunted side of their favourite actress.

The Singapore shoot of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was initially scheduled to take place in the US. But the makers had to change the location after some members, including lead actor Mohammad Nazim, were denied visas.

Of late, several top television actresses like Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Tridha Choudhury, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and Leena Jumani have also taken to social media to display their hot side and flaunt their perfectly-chiseled bodies.

