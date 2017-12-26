Colombia's 'Devil's Breath' drug, known as the most dangerous date rape drug in the world, has reportedly reached the UK and can be bought online for only £11.

The odourless powdered drug can make the victims to lose their memory, free will, and in high enough doses, can even kill the person.

The drug, which is called Scopolamine is made from Borrachero trees in Colombia.

Sexual predators and robbers have been using it throughout the country. In the past two years, there have a number of such cases reported in Spain, France and the US.

As Scopolamine is not a controlled substance under the 'UK Misuse of Drugs Act', it's legal to buy it online.

In fact, it is widely available on the Chinese website Alibaba.com, which can ship anywhere in the world from mainland China and Ukraine.

The drug is also referred to as Burundanga in its native Colombia.

The worse part of it is, it's almost impossible to detect as it disappears from the bloodstream in two to six hours. It can only be found in urine samples if it's tested within 12 hours.

Thus, making it extremely difficult for the victims to prove that they were being given the substance, Daily Mail reported.

Last month, UK actor Robert Lindsay told Met Police that a young woman he knew was attacked with a substance which seemed to be very similar to 'Devil's Breath' outside a London nightclub.

Referring to the incident in late November, Lindsay wrote on Twitter: "WARNING! A friend's daughter was recently approached by 3 men outside a London club and a substance blown into her face, in her shock she inhaled."

He added: "Friends came to her aid but within seconds she lost all her sense and couldn't remember a thing. It was a date rape drug. She was saved but girls beware."