This week witnessed at least half a dozen mobile phones being released in India. The much-hyped Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were announced but are set to hit the stores only in July but handsets like the Nokia 3, HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Max are either currently available for purchase in the country or will be up for sale in the next few days.

Here is detail of some of the devices released this week in India:

HTC U11

The HTC flagship device sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD super LCD 5 display with 2,560x1,440p (534 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocking at 2.45GHz, runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS with HTC Sense, houses a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, and comes packed with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The device has a 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4μm pixelUltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Dual LED flash and Face detection, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Selfie, Voice Selfie and Selfie Panorama.

It is priced at Rs. 51,990.

Nokia 3

Priced at Rs. 9,499, the device has a 5.0-inch polarised HD display with a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3GHz, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It comes packed with a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), mounts an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and houses a 2,650mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

The device is priced at Rs. 20,900. It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It features a 3GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card), a 13MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, and a 3,600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Priced at Rs 17,900, the device sports a 5.7-inch Full HD TFT display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (386 ppi pixel density) and will be available in the market starting June 20. Under the hood, it has a Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 4GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card), a 13MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, and a 3,300mAh battery.