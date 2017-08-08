Remember Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel? The British Indian actor is set to be honoured with the Asia Society 2017 Asia Game Changers Award at a ceremony to be held at the United Nations, New York, on November 1.

The Asia Society in a media release said: "His work has done more than just entertain. It has also built bridges of understanding between India, a country so frequently reduced to a stereotype, and audiences in the West."

Though Dev Patel calls himself just a 'guy from London', he has done films predominantly set in India and made himself a place in the hearts of Indians. After Slumdog Millionaire, he won hearts again with his 2016 movie Lion which got nominated for six Oscars. His next movie is Hotel Mumbai which is an American-Australian thriller centred around the 26/11 terror attacks.

Dev has been felicitated for Asia Society Game Changers Award along with eight other honorees namely -- Afghan rapper and activist Sonita Alizadeh, Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing President Jean Liu, Cambodian environmental activist Leng Ouch, nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop, Chinese musician and composer Wu Tong and Japanese casual wear retailer UNIQLO founder Tadashi Yanai.

Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims, will receive the Asia Game Changer Lifetime Achievement Award.

"In a world of challenges, it is important to honor the dreamers and leaders, those who take action and those who inspire us to build a better world," the Press Trust of India quoted Asia Society president Josette Sheeran as saying.