After a stunning win over Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers will be upbeat and hope to continue such form when they face Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Monday.

The Cavs did not have it easy against the Warriors, who were leading in the match a number of times, but the brilliance of Cavaliers and their competitive spirit helped them emerge victorious. The Cavaliers, in such form, should not have much problem in getting past Pistons, who will have to play their A game even if they are to even challenge the visitors.

The Cavaliers are always a strong team with brilliant offensive players like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, but their defence has also been strong, helping them win tight matches. Cavs have won their last five matches, and coach Tyronn Lue is quite pleased with the way his team has been playing.

"We're playing good basketball, we're playing team basketball, making the right plays, the right passes and our defense has really picked up. We're playing well defensively and when we do that we're able to get out in transition and get our open threes and get to the basket and things like that," Associated Press quoted Lue as saying.

It remains to be seen if the coach will decide to rest some fo their star players including James and Irving for the Pistons game. Irrespective of the team, which Cavs put up on Monday, Pistons will need their players to come with an all-round game.

The Pistons have not played good basketball this season, winning 14 and losing 18, as they rank 11th in the eastern conference at present. They will look forward to the services of Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond to push the Cavs.

Though Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy might play his players on a rotational basis, he wants his players to come with an improved game.

"Right now, we clearly haven't got a settled rotation where we can count on solid play throughout the game, game to game. We don't have that right now. So, going to probably be a little back and forth and trying to figure it out. The answer is still all of those guys need to play better," Gundy said.

It will take something special (read more than extra special) from the Pistons, who have lost their last five matches, to beat the in-form Cavaliers.

Where to Watch Live

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers is set to begin at 7:30 pm ET ( 12:30 am GMT, 6 am IST next day). Live Streaming and TV guide for the NBA match is below.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv

Global live Streaming: NBA League Pass