Toyota pulled the cover off its eighth-generation Camry, which according to the company, is "assembled in America, by Americans, for Americans" at the 2017 Detroit auto show Monday, January 9.

Camry, America's best-selling car, went under the knife for a makeover and now features some serious changes in its styling, features and its look. The new Camry that is based on TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) wears the "Keen Look" design philosophy and sports a two-piece grille with thin and thick treatments at the front. The hood, which sits neatly above the Camry grille, holds a Toyota emblem and the sedan's styling has been accentuated further with the character lines that runs around the body of the car.

"The all-new 2018 Camry is, without a doubt, the most captivating mid-size sedan we've ever produced," said Bob Carter, Toyota senior vice president of automotive operations. "It delivers on everything Camry owners have come to expect from America's best-selling car, and adds to it, jaw-dropping design, more advanced technology, cutting-edge safety systems, and stirring performance that raises it to an unparalleled level of excitement."

The Camry will be available in four grades: LE, XLE, SE and XSE with the Sport SE and XSE grades wearing different body styles than the entry level LE and premium XLE grades. It gets new 19-inch black machine-finish alloy wheels (XSE only), a rear spoiler lip, new front bumper and rear bumper with an integrated lower diffuser.

Coming to the cabin of the new Camry, it features Toyota's latest Human Machine Interface (HMI) and gets a 10-inch color Head-Up Display (HUD), a seven-inch multi-information display within the instrument cluster, and an eight-inch audio/navigation display and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) control panel.

As far as the engine bit of the new Camry is concerned, it gets three powertrains -- 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection and a 2.5-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, which comes paired to a new 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT), and a Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).