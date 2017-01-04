Kylie Jenner has quit working on her app after unapproved content detailing her life with boyfriend Tyga went up on it. The post was immediately removed, but it spoke about how Jenner keeps the spark alive in her romance by enticing Tyga with sex toys and lingerie.

On December 3, Jenner took to her Twitter page to announce that she will not be posting personally on her app anymore. "A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve," she wrote. "And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied," she added.

The post, which many believed were written by her, was a list of things she does to spoil Tyga. "Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages," it said. It also claimed that Jenner loves to bake cookies for him and make him breakfast in bed. Taking care of his friends is also something she loves to do.

The cover picture for the post was the couple's November shoot where Jenner is straddling him topless, while his face is pressed against her breasts. Tyga's hands are shoved down the back of her jeans.

Jenner opened up about her romance in the October-November issue of Complex Magazine, saying not many approved of their relationship initially. "The first year we started hanging out everyone around him told him not to be with me," she said. "I still get comments like, 'Don't be with him.' People will hate on our relationship, but we're not doing it for the public—we love each other. We have a love for each other like I've never felt before."