As we have known for sometime now, Ciaz– from the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki– is set to go 'premium' in India in a couple of weeks. The sedan, which is currently being sold through the regular dealers of Maruti Suzuki will soon be available at the company's premium Nexa dealerships in a facelifted avatar.

Also read: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire spied undisguised for 1st time

Ahead of its official announcement, the motor buffs at TeamBHP have managed to get the details of the variant line-up of the Nexa bound Ciaz. According to the leaked documents, the Nexa-bound model of the Ciaz will be offered in five trims-- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha (the regular variants of Nexa) and S (Sport). The top-end S trim of the Ciaz is the new addition to the variant line-up of the models of Nexa.

In its new avatar, the Ciaz is likely to be continued with a 1,373cc petrol unit and a 1,248cc diesel mill under the hood. Although it was rumoured earlier that the new Nexa-bound Ciaz would get a new Suzuki's M15 1.5 litre petrol engine, the leaked documents offer no insight.

Currently, Ciaz's petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system makes 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The petrol variant is also available with four-speed automatic transmission and it is likely to be continued.

Going by the report, the new Ciaz S could be offered with body kit and the petrol automatic is likely to be offered only in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims. There is no mention on any other changes in the new model. However, spy shots of the model had suggested that the upgraded avatar will drop Maruti Suzuki and variant badging at the rear, similar to other models sold on Nexa. Other changes expected include new front grille, tweaked bumper and LED daytime running lights.

Source: TeamBHP

–