Destiny's Xur Agent of the Nine, the merchant within the Tower, has returned for the January 20-22 weekend and is offering new exotic weapons, armours and other rare goods that can be exchanged with Strange Coins.

Though Bungie has not given anything that we can consider eventful in 2017 yet, Xur gives the community something to look forward to.

Last week, he showed up with Voidfang Vestments and Young Ahamkara's Spine, a regular offering from Xur.

This weekend, Xur is offering a useful weapon, MIDA Multi-Tool, a well-known scout rifle from Year 1.

Xur can be found in the Tower North. He will only be available from 5 am ET on Friday, January 20, till 4 am on Sunday, January 22.

Xur will also be selling Curios, Motes of Light and Exotic Shard. Xur appears only on weekends.

Here are the items in Xur's inventory for the January 20-22 weekend:

Helm of Inmost Light

Defense: 350

Intellect: 43

Strength: 39

ATS/8 Arachnid

Defense: 350

Intellect: 80

Obsidian Mind

Defense: 350

Intellect: 78

MIDA Multi-Tool

Attack: 350

Magazine: 21

Legacy Engram - Heavy Weapon