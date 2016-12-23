Destiny's Xur Agent of the Nine, the merchant within the Tower, has returned for the December 23-25 Christmas weekend and is offering new exotic weapons, armours and other rare goods that can be exchanged with Strange Coins.

Last week, he showed up with an assortment of exotic items like Voidfang Vestments and Young Ahamkara's Spine

Ruin Wings, Celestial Nighthawk and The Impossible Machines, which have been offered several times before.

These offerings from Xur are something Destiny players look forward.

Xur can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. He will only be available from 5 am ET on Friday till 4 am on Sunday.

Xur will also be selling Curios, Motes of Light and Exotic Shard. Xur appears only on weekends.

Here are the items in Xur's inventory for the December 23-25 weekend:

Empyrean Bellicose

Defense: 350

Intellect: 41

Strength: 44

Knucklehead Radar

Defense: 350

Intellect: 40

Strength: 43

The Ram

Defense: 350

Strength: 77

Plan C

Attack: 350

Magazine: 5

Legacy Engram - Helmet