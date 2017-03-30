Having launched Destiny Age of Triumph update, Bungie is now all set to release the first full trailer of Destiny 2. The developer is expected to reveal several details of the game, including its release date and PS4 exclusivity at the event.

Bungie released the official logo of Destiny 2 three days ago but it didn't give any hint on the release date. However, several reports have claimed that it will happen on September 8 and will be a PS4-exclusive till 2018 autumn. It is also expected to cost around $59.99 / £49.99.

"All Raids now include a 390 Light Heroic Mode, bringing them up to endgame levels. Both Vault of Glass and Crota's End have been enhanced with their own new Boss Challenges. A Weekly Featured Raid has been added to the Director which will activate all Challenges for the selected Raid and provide the best rewards," explains Bungie on its website.

The Destiny 2 trailer will be launched at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 10.30 pm IST / 6 pm BST / 3 pm AEDT on Thursday, March 30. The launch event will be live streamed on the game's official social media pages like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. [live streaming links given below]

It may be mentioned that Bungie recently released Destiny Age of Triumph on PS4 (not PS3) and Xbox One (Xbox 360).

"For three years, Guardians have fought the Darkness. They have defended the City and everything it stands for. And hope, once lost, has sprung up in every heart. Now the City celebrates its Guardians and all they have done," reads a statement about Age of Triumph on Bungie website.

