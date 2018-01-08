Television actor Kushal Tandon, who rose to popularity with hit show Beyhadh, recently dared to take a dig at TV czar Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin.

It all started when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani, who will be part of Naagin 3, tweeted about two Bollywood flops of 2017 – Jagga Jasoos and When Harry Met Sejal – "I deserve a pat on my back .... I watched #JaggaJasoos and #HarrymetSejal back to back on flight.... that too without a disprin," she tweeted.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani trolled because of SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal

Her tweet invited a lot of flak from her followers and actor Kushal was one of them. However, he went wrong when he initiated a war with Ekta by criticising her Naagin show. "Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit ...I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz (sic)."

Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit ...I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin?#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz???for the twiterazi https://t.co/Nb0Qq3L4y1 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) January 5, 2018

Kushal's tweet rubbed Ekta the wrong way and the producer didn't spare a minute to shut him down but in style. Commenting on his acting skills, she wrote: "D scene I saw u shot for me !!! I need a pat on my back for that! Hahahha kiddng (sic)," she tweeted.

D scene I saw u shot for me !!! I need a pat on my back for that! Hahahha kiddng — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 6, 2018

This resulted in a series of tweets between the producer and the actor, who has been roped in Ekta's Alt Balaji web series Kapoors.

Kushal, who is known for his looks and physique than acting chops further tweeted, "Courage is sexy." The actor's audacity further miffed the producer who tweeted, "Good acting is even sexier!! Must try that;)."

However, the duo soon cooled down and started a normal conversation with Ekta complimenting his looks and the latter saying he is grateful to be part of her creative world and assured to improve his acting skills with her guidance.

So looking fwd when we finish and release!lucky to be part of ur creative world !?❤and about acting ? Will learn in ur guidance for sure ! https://t.co/uXmQGXJe5D — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) January 7, 2018

We hope the actor has learnt his lesson and will not mess with the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms in future.

About the third instalment of Naagin, Surbhi Jyoti has been confirmed as the face of the show replacing Mouni Roy, who was the protagonist in the first two seasons.

There is also a report that Anita will replace Adaa Khan, who essayed the negative role of Sesha in the past two seasons.

Naagin 3 would be very different from the Naagin series we have seen so far. The story would kick-start with college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives would take a drastic turn when supernatural connections invade their lives.

The fictional series will go on air this month. The finite series had in the first two seasons consistently topped the Television Rating Points (TRP) charts from the start.